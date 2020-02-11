Home

MICHAEL JOSEPH FLECK Vinton Michael Joseph Fleck, 72, of Vinton, formerly of the Quad Cities, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. Private family interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Benton County Conservation Commission. Mike was born Jan. 28, 1948, in Moline, the son of Raymond and Martha (Hayden) Fleck. Following high school, Mike served his country in the U.S. Navy from January 1967 through October 1970, during the Vietnam War. On June 21, 1971, he married Donna J. Patzer in DeWitt. Mike worked at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline for 31 years as a welder. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton. In his spare time, he enjoyed stained glass, woodworking and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Donna of Vinton; their sons, Bryan Fleck and Jared Fleck; and his sister, Linda (Bob) Patzer. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
