MICHAEL GEORGE CARLSON San Diego, Calif. 1/3/1956 10/12/2020 Michael George Carlson was born and raised in Riverside, Calif., and then Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Michael's upbringing was rooted in a commitment to family and faith led by his parents, the Rev. Dr. George and Marlyss Carlson. Michael graduated from Washington High School and Luther College and received an MBA from San Diego State University. Michael worked as a project manager and independent business consultant to San Diego-area companies. A generous spirit and servant's heart led Michael to volunteer through the church, schools, youth sports, food banks and local charities. Michael died on Oct. 12, 2020, from early onset dementia. Michael's love and enthusiasm for life are carried on by his daughters, Elise, Annika and Emma Carlson; his partner, Mary Matheson; siblings, Cathy, Greg, Sue and Mary; a large extended family; and many friends. Michael's ashes will be scattered in the ocean and at Half Dome in Yosemite. A private family memorial was held on the beach in San Diego. www.dignitymemorial.com