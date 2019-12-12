|
MICHAEL "MICK" LAVERNE GREEN Marion Michael "Mick" LaVerne Green, 74, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The family will greet friends from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Hunters Ridge Lodge, 2901 Hunters Ridge Rd., Marion. A celebration of Mick's life will begin at 1 p.m. led by Ted Wernimont. Mick was born Oct. 11, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, the son of LaVerne and Helen (Berry) Green. He was a 1964 graduate of Regis High School in Cedar Rapids. Mick went on to attend Loras College, graduating in 1969 with a B.A. degree in business. On Dec. 4, 1969, he was united in marriage to Sara Ruth Mattek in De Kalb, Ill. To this union, two daughters were born, Laura Bay and Erin. Mick and Sara later divorced. He worked for many years at LeaseAmerica and Berthel Fisher, after which Mick owned and operated Airport Shuttle Service for more than 20 years. He helped with fundraising for the Regis-LaSalle Foundation. Mick was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching "Jeopardy!" and solving crossword puzzles. He was a loyal fan of both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers. Mick was a longtime member of the I-Club and enjoyed attending Iowa Hawkeye football games. Mick loved gatherings with his high school and golf friends and looked forward to his morning coffee gatherings and monthly reunion lunches. Family and friends will remember his entertaining storytelling, sense of humor and generous nature. Mick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Mick is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughters, Laura Bay Green (Brian Meier) of Cedar Rapids and Erin (Andrew Sparesus) Green of Chicago; grandson, Jacob Mauren; sister, Kathy (Bob) Hein of Dubuque; sister-in-law, Sue Green of Marion; longtime loving companion, Colleen Dwars of Marion; her son, Ryan (Brooke) Dwars of Iowa City, their children, Asher and Everlie Dwars; three nieces, Heather Green, Sara Kaser and Kari Boots; and one nephew, Brian Hein. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Dave Green. Memorials in Mick's memory may be directed to the Stead Family Children's Hospital, 200 Hawkins Dr., Iowa City, IA 52242. Please share a memory of Mick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019