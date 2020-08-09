1/1
Michael Gregory Abel
1948 - 2020
MICHAEL GREGORY ABEL Hiawatha Michael Gregory Abel, 72, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and nephew, died on Aug. 6, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. Mike was born on July 24, 1948, to Dorothy (Culbert) Abel and Gregory Abel in Eau Claire, Wis. He graduated from Regis High School in 1966 and in 1974 he was awarded a B.S. in electronics from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Mike proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1971. Mike was united in marriage to Nancy Lynn (Stewart) Abel on Aug. 3, 1968, at St. Olaf's Church in Eau Claire, Wis. Mike and Nancy were blessed with twin sons, Jeffrey Michael and Marc Andrew, on Sept. 11, 1969. Mike's professional career included 11 years at Rockwell International and 22 years at Norand/Intermec Technologies. After his retirement, Mike volunteered his time and talents in many areas. He especially enjoyed volunteering at the Community Health Free Clinic in Cedar Rapids. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and his hobbies included golf, gardening, strength training and collecting and restoring vintage stereo equipment. Mike truly enjoyed the people whom he met along his journey. If you knew Mike, you had a friend. Mike especially loved his family, and they all adored him. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy; his sons, Marc (Lisa) Abel and Jeff (Lea) Abel; his five grandchildren, Lauren Abel Barron, Logan, Justin, Jenna and Courtney; and his two great-grandchildren, Cash and C. Mabel. He is also survived by his brother, Patrick (Bonnie) Abel; sister, Dawn (Al) Boline; his half-brother, Charles (Donee) Lenser; brother-in-law, Mark (Julie) Stewart; Aunt Mary Ann Gleason; and his beloved, devoted dog, Callie. Mike requested that memorials, if you wish, be directed to the Community Health Free Clinic, 947 14th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 or www.communityhfc.org. There will be a Celebration of Life for Mike at a later date. Condolences can be directed to the family at www.IowaCremation.com under obituaries. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the extraordinary staff at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy and also to Pastor Steve Knudson of First Lutheran Church for their guidance and special care for Mike and his family.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
August 9, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE



VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha, Iowa
