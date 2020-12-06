MICHAEL H. LUSK Cedar Rapids Michael H. Lusk, 60, went to be the the lord on Nov. 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial in Shiloh Cemetery, Hiawatha. After his dad's passing, he stayed with his mom and pops to help care for them. He always was there for anyone in his family who was in need. He loved collecting, and loved the outdoors. He served in the National Guard proudly. He will be deeply missed by all he left behind. He is survived by brothers, Allen Lusk, Cedar Rapids, Arnold Lusk (Penny), Hiawatha; Tim Howe (Rosanne), Canada; sisters, Deborah Fisher, Missouri, Doreen Schultz (Greg), Wanda Ciha (John), Cedar Rapids, Kelly Hundertmark (Greg), Canada, and Sherri Dakin (Jim) Canada; parents, Lucille Lusk Howe and Robert Howe; nieces, newphews, great-nieces and -nephews; and Maureen Howe from Canada. He was preceded in death by father, Ronald D. Lusk; and grandparents, John and Grace Elsbury and Kenneth and Alice Lusk. The family thanks Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home (Heidi) for helping the family. Memorials may be directed to his mother, Lucille Lusk Howe.



