MICHAEL "MIKE" ROBERT HANRAHAN Iowa City Michael "Mike" Robert Hanrahan died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 24, 2018, after a surprisingly quick battle with cancer. Mike was born May 10, 1948, to Mary (Bireline) Hanrahan and Robert Henderson Hanrahan in Iowa City. He led a full life, including seeing the Chicago Cubs win the World Series, owning two neighborhood taverns in Iowa City, bartending in his sister's bar (The Kittyhawk) along with his wife, Karla, and brother, Tim, and dealing blackjack in Riverside, Iowa. Mike was an avid golfer, fastpitch softball player, and pool player in the early half of his life. He followed Iowa Hawkeyes football, men's basketball and baseball for his entire life. After he and his wife retired, they moved to Springfield, Mo., where they enjoyed their last years together. Mike is survived by his wife, Karla; and his beloved dog, Apollo. Other survivors include his sister, Pam Hanes (husband Bobby) of Brighton, Mo.; his brother, Tim (wife Erin) of Bemidji, Minn.; and brother, Patrick of Bloomington, Ill. Also surviving are his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mike has been cremated. There will be no service. Preceding him in death were his parents and several treasured dogs. We are comforted by the fact that Mike now has joined his parents and his many beloved dogs, including the two "Doofeys." Memorials may be made in the name of Mike Hanrahan to the Quad City Greyhound Adoption Center, 9525 New Liberty Rd., Walcott, IA 52773. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019