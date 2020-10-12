MICHAEL "MIKE" HINTON Cedar Rapids Michael "Mike" Hinton, 49, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. A public visitation will be offered at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Family request casual attire. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. A private funeral service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel of Memories on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with the Certified Celebrant Jim Parton officiating. Interment at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery-Garden of Serenity. Mike was the owner of H.C.I. Construction/Hinton Homes and Floor to Wall Tile businesses. He was an awesome individual full of life and love. Mike was very critical of his craftmanship: it had to be perfect. His favorite hobby was darts. Game On!! He loved it so much and made many friends. He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and many other adventures. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Krivanek Hinton of Marion; daughter, Madison (Kyle) Wilson of Marion; twins, Michael and Makayla (Dakota) Hochstetler, both of Cedar Rapids; his true love, Stephanie Scott of Marion, and his beloved cat Meredith; brothers, David (Lisa) Hinton of Ely and Mark (Anna) Hinton of Montesano, Wash.; aunt, Juanita (Dolly) Krivanek of Vinton; and many cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his father, James Hinton Jr.; his aunt, Shirley Cole; uncle, Charles Krivanek; his grandparents; and his special furry buddy, Brutis. The Hinton Family would like to specially thank the ICU staff, doctors, nurses and anyone else involved at St. Luke's Hospital with the exceptional care and treatment Mike received. They went above and beyond to save his life. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
