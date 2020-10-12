1/1
Michael "Mike" Hinton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL "MIKE" HINTON Cedar Rapids Michael "Mike" Hinton, 49, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. A public visitation will be offered at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Family request casual attire. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. A private funeral service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel of Memories on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with the Certified Celebrant Jim Parton officiating. Interment at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery-Garden of Serenity. Mike was the owner of H.C.I. Construction/Hinton Homes and Floor to Wall Tile businesses. He was an awesome individual full of life and love. Mike was very critical of his craftmanship: it had to be perfect. His favorite hobby was darts. Game On!! He loved it so much and made many friends. He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and many other adventures. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Krivanek Hinton of Marion; daughter, Madison (Kyle) Wilson of Marion; twins, Michael and Makayla (Dakota) Hochstetler, both of Cedar Rapids; his true love, Stephanie Scott of Marion, and his beloved cat Meredith; brothers, David (Lisa) Hinton of Ely and Mark (Anna) Hinton of Montesano, Wash.; aunt, Juanita (Dolly) Krivanek of Vinton; and many cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his father, James Hinton Jr.; his aunt, Shirley Cole; uncle, Charles Krivanek; his grandparents; and his special furry buddy, Brutis. The Hinton Family would like to specially thank the ICU staff, doctors, nurses and anyone else involved at St. Luke's Hospital with the exceptional care and treatment Mike received. They went above and beyond to save his life. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved