MICHAEL HOLVECK Cedar Rapids Michael Holveck, 71, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence following a long illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. He was born April 2, 1949, to Forrest and Mardean (Joyce) Holveck in Cedar Rapids. Mike attended Garfield Elementary and Franklin Junior High, and graduated from Washington High School in 1967, where he met and retained lifelong cherished friendships. Mike also was a graduate of Drake University. His greatest joys were music, sailing and motorcycle riding with friends. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jacalyn Daboll; sister, Carolyn Holveck; brother, Randy Holveck; nephews, Robert (Elizabeth) Holveck and James (Laura) Holveck; and nieces, Christina Hart, Danielle (Chad) Heck, Jennifer (Randy) Boge, Lisa (Dan) Schumacher and Jayme VonDollen (Allen George). He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in his honor. Please leave a message or tribute to Mike's family on the web page www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020