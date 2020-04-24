Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iowa Cremation
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-378-3361
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Holveck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Holveck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Holveck Obituary
MICHAEL HOLVECK Cedar Rapids Michael Holveck, 71, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his residence following a long illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. He was born April 2, 1949, to Forrest and Mardean (Joyce) Holveck in Cedar Rapids. Mike attended Garfield Elementary and Franklin Junior High, and graduated from Washington High School in 1967, where he met and retained lifelong cherished friendships. Mike also was a graduate of Drake University. His greatest joys were music, sailing and motorcycle riding with friends. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jacalyn Daboll; sister, Carolyn Holveck; brother, Randy Holveck; nephews, Robert (Elizabeth) Holveck and James (Laura) Holveck; and nieces, Christina Hart, Danielle (Chad) Heck, Jennifer (Randy) Boge, Lisa (Dan) Schumacher and Jayme VonDollen (Allen George). He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in his honor. Please leave a message or tribute to Mike's family on the web page www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -