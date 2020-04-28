Home

MICHAEL L. HOWE Marion Michael L. Howe, 52, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Michael Lawrence Howe was born Dec. 24, 1967, in Champaign, Ill., to Lawrence and Virginia Howe. Michael graduated from Kennedy High School in 1986 and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College, earning his associate degree. Michael was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed movies, music, especially the band U2, and playing pool. Those left to honor Michael's memory are his mother and stepfather, Virginia and Denny Durbin of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Lisa (Randy) Gardner of Toddville; a stepbrother, Jeff Durbin; a stepsister, Kimberly Breslow; nieces and nephews, Allison and Matthew Gardner and Cameron and Colin Breslow; several cousins; and his good friend, Tracy Tomkins. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence F. Howe. Memorial donations may be directed to Last Hope Animal Rescue or a . The family will be holding a private graveside service. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020
