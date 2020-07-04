MICHAEL J. CARR Cedar Rapids Michael J. Carr, 65, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home. Private services will be on Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include three brothers, Tony (Judy) of Maquoketa, Jack (his late wife, Penny) of Conway, Ark., and Stacy (Reba) of Orlando, Fla.; a sister, Kitty Karr (Tom Zink) of Deltona, Fla.; and his stepmother, Pat Nielsen of Solon. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mike was born on Jan. 26, 1955, in Sioux City, the son of Jerry and Billie (Edgar) Carr. He worked as a recycler for Options of Iowa for over 42 years. Mike loved music, playing his harmonica and listening to music. He enjoyed watching TV, especially anything to do with Star Wars. He participated for many years in all the events in Special Olympics
. Mike forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to Discovery Living Incorporated in Mike's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Carr family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
, under obituaries.