MICHAEL J. FANDEL Cedar Rapids Michael J. Fandel, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away early Wednesday morning, Oct. 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Friends may visit at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Michael is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rosemary; daughters, Cynthia (Patrick) O'Keefe of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer (Patrick) Murray of Brooklyn, Iowa, Christine (Scott) Berger of Marion, Iowa, Joseph (Jennifer) of Lenexa, Kan., Matthew (Ashlee) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Anthony (Kara) of Shawnee, Kan.; grandchildren, Megan O'Keefe, Marissa (Cory) Knepper, Alex Berger, Amelia Berger, Quinton Fandel, Elizabeth Fandel, William Fandel, Michael Fandel II, Lillian Fandel and Sophia Fandel; and his sister, Alice Flock of La Crosse, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Hildred; and siblings, WT "Jess", Josephine Rink, Ralph Jr., Gervase Luedke, Robert, Mary Ilah, Shirley Nichols, Stanley, Carol McGuire, Ida Rose Barone, Thomas and Donald. Michael was born on July 14, 1936, in Whittemore, Iowa. He graduated in 1955 from St. Cecilia's High School in Algona, Iowa. After relocating to Cedar Rapids, he worked for Fandel Electric and later retired from ESCO Electric in 1998. He was proud of being a Union Journeyman Electrician for the IBEW Electrical Workers Local 405, receiving his 60-Year Member pin in 2015. He married his wife, Rosemary Pfiffner, in 1958 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. They spent their married life raising a family on the northwest side. Michael was a devoted and active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, volunteering through the years as the unofficial parish electrician. He was proud of his involvement as a Eucharistic Minister, participation in the parish fish fries, bingo nights and various community activities. After the 2008 flood, he was part of the Old Farts Electricians, rewiring many of the damaged homes throughout the area. Whenever there was a Hawkeye football tailgate, family get-togethers at the lake or waterpark outing, he was always ready to go. His love of family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren, were the most important part of his life. Michael's smile, whistle and zest for life will be missed by all.



