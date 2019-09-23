Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
Traer, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
United Presbyterian Church
Traer, IA
View Map
Michael James "Mike" Irvine


1968 - 2019
MICHAEL JAMES "MIKE" IRVINE Cedar Rapids Michael James "Mike" Irvine was born May 3, 1968, to William and Burnetta (Worthen) Irvine of rural Dysart. He graduated from Dysart-Geneseo with the Class of 1987, and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1991. Mike was united in marriage to Valerie Young on Sept. 26, 1992, at the Traer United Presbyterian Church. The couple have made their home in Cedar Rapids since then. Mike and Valerie were season ticket holders for Roughriders hockey for 20 years, and they especially enjoyed being host parents to four Roughriders players, Matt Tomassoni, Michael Parks, Brock Carlston and Blake Butzow. Mike was employed by Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for 20 years, working as a UNIX system administrator, then moved into intrusion/detection for internet security. In recent years, he had been self-employed as a web developer. He enjoyed taking pictures while flying his drones and technology, especially Apple. Mike Irvine died of a heart attack on Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids at age 51. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents; a beloved aunt, Mary Irvine; his nephew, Nick Irvine; and sister-in-law, Sheri Irvine. He is survived by his wife of 27 years; his parents, William and Burnetta Irvine of Cedar Falls; a brother, Tom (Jo) Irvine of Dysart; two sisters, Connie (Harold) Crandall of Clinton, Kathy (Don) Rasmusson of Cedar Falls; 9 nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and -nephews; his parents-in-law, Sam and Ellen Young of Traer; brother-in-law, Robert (Shelly) Young of Urbandale; and a special family friend, Brooke Theisen of Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Overton Funeral Home in Traer, Iowa. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the United Presbyterian Church in Traer.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
