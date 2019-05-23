MICHAEL JAY BLY Tama Michael Jay Bly was born Aug. 17, 1990, to Jeffery and Vickie Bly. He received his education at South Tama County Community Schools and Penn Foster Home School, where he graduated from high school. He went to DMACC for machine operation in May 2008. After school, Michael went to work for the city of Tama for four years. Michael also worked for Schoon Construction out of Grinnell, Tichy Excavation, Scharnweber, and then went into business for himself doing excavation work and snow removal with Grandpa Bartling. He loved hanging out at Derek's shop and going places with Chad and Aron. Michael loved to make people laugh and have fun. He was everyone's mechanic and handyman. He had the biggest heart of gold. He enjoyed going to the races with his brother and nephews watching and helping Jay Schmidt or anyone who needed his help in the pits. He loved going to Jordan's baseball and football games and playing with little kids. Michael loved children and just wanted to make them happy. Michael was a member of the Tama Eagles Club and had been a volunteer for the Tama Firefighters and E.M.S. for 10 years. Michael covered such a large part of everyone's lives in such a short time. He always knew how to show people they were loved. Michael is survived by his parents, Jeffery and Vickie; one brother, Joshua (Trisha) of Toledo, Iowa; special friend, Tracey Frese; and three nephews, Jordan, Jayden and Jaxson Bly, all of Toledo, Iowa. He is also survived by grandparents, Larry and Shirley A. Bartling Sr. of Tama, Iowa, and Virginia Bly from Illinois; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Brian (stillborn); his grandpa, Charlie Bly; and great-aunts and -uncles. Funeral services will for Michael will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at Mitchell Family Funeral Home with Pastor Dewey Grimes officiating. He will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama, Iowa. There will be a public visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, also at Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be directed in Michael's name to his family. For questions or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or phone (641) 844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Michael and his family. Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019