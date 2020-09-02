MICHAEL JOSEPH PAIDAR Maple Grove, Minn. Jan. 31, 1967 – Aug. 26, 2020 Michael Joseph Paidar, 53, of Maple Grove, Minn., passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Herman and Verna Deerberg and Joe and Esther Paidar. He is survived by wife of 25 years, Julie; son, Matthew; daughter, Meghan; parents, Joe and Donna of Mechanicsville; sister, Susan (Darrell) Henricksen of Bettendorf; and extended family and many friends. Mike was a fire captain and paramedic with St. Paul Fire. He was proud to be a career firefighter and to serve his community. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 3, at Harriet Island Park, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55107. Memorial service begins shortly after at 2 p.m. Thursday also at Harriet Island Park. For memorial information, please refer to Mike's obituary page at www.gearty-delmore.com
