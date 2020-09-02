1/1
Michael Joseph Paidar
1967 - 2020
MICHAEL JOSEPH PAIDAR Maple Grove, Minn. Jan. 31, 1967 – Aug. 26, 2020 Michael Joseph Paidar, 53, of Maple Grove, Minn., passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Herman and Verna Deerberg and Joe and Esther Paidar. He is survived by wife of 25 years, Julie; son, Matthew; daughter, Meghan; parents, Joe and Donna of Mechanicsville; sister, Susan (Darrell) Henricksen of Bettendorf; and extended family and many friends. Mike was a fire captain and paramedic with St. Paul Fire. He was proud to be a career firefighter and to serve his community. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 3, at Harriet Island Park, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55107. Memorial service begins shortly after at 2 p.m. Thursday also at Harriet Island Park. For memorial information, please refer to Mike's obituary page at www.gearty-delmore.com, (763) 553-1411.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Harriet Island Park
SEP
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Harriet Island Park
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
I knew Mike from when he worked with my dad, John Leininger, at Station 23. We knew him as "Tall Mike" who always had a smile on his face when we would visit the station. By far my greatest memory is that my sister and I would work at Sweet Marthas and when my dad retired in 2014, Mike would still sneak us a parking spot in the lot to park so we were able to park for free and bring the guys cookies on our way out. I will always remember Mike and am heartbroken he is gone as my dad spoke so highly of him and had several memories of them working together. Our firefighters are our heroes and they give so much to be taken too soon. I send all my love to your family at this time and hope that the memories of your dad live on even though he may be gone.
Katie Leininger
Friend
August 31, 2020
Having known the Paidars since Meghan was born, I have always been struck by how close they were as a family. Mike and Julie were "couple goals" before anyone ever used that term. I remember planning special birthdays for Julie with Mike and how all he ever wanted was to make her happy. He was special. Their family is special. I will forever count knowing Mike and his family as a blessing in my life. Rest in peace Mike. You were so loved.
Nancy Brown
Friend
August 31, 2020
May God comfort you and give you peace. Knowing that Mike is with his Father and watching over you. My deepest sympathy to you Julie, Matthew and Meghan.
Jackie Culver
Friend
August 31, 2020
Mike was such a great friend but a greater Dad, Husband, son, brother and overall giving human being. Our friendship spanned over 30 plus years and not one day does not go by thinking of the great basketball friends I made because of him. I love you Brother and will miss that smile, jokes and laugh.
Greg Atkins
Brother
August 31, 2020
There is not a more beautiful and wonderful family than the Paidar’s. Anyone who knows and loves them will agree with me wholeheartedly. The fact that they are from Iowa and love the Hawkeyes endeared them to me even more when I met Julie 21 years ago. I watched Matthew and Meghan turn into beautiful young adult reflective of their amazing parents ..saw the love that Mike and Julie shared...and enjoyed their beautiful Christmas letter each year that told of their fun family adventures. There are no words to describe the heartache that losing Mike so young will have on all of us that loved them. I’m keeping you close to my heart and know that you are surrounded by copious amounts of support, warmth and love. May your beautiful memories give you peace at this difficult time.
Julie Heatherly
Friend
August 31, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Julie, Matthew and Meghan.
Jerry&Kathy Mixdorf
Friend
August 29, 2020
Mike and I met years ago at KCRG in Cedar Rapids. It was a great friendship that lasted through the years. He was a big guy with a great sense of humor. We did a lot together but our biggest event was going to the race at Bristol Speedway. Looking at this today, I'm so glad we had that weekend together.

We saw Mike and Julie last at a Vikings game - having a good talk at halftime.

Emily and I are shocked at the news. We give our best to Julie, Matt and Megan so sorry for this lost.

Take care

Paul Gaulke and Emily Porter
Paul Gaulke
Friend
