I knew Mike from when he worked with my dad, John Leininger, at Station 23. We knew him as "Tall Mike" who always had a smile on his face when we would visit the station. By far my greatest memory is that my sister and I would work at Sweet Marthas and when my dad retired in 2014, Mike would still sneak us a parking spot in the lot to park so we were able to park for free and bring the guys cookies on our way out. I will always remember Mike and am heartbroken he is gone as my dad spoke so highly of him and had several memories of them working together. Our firefighters are our heroes and they give so much to be taken too soon. I send all my love to your family at this time and hope that the memories of your dad live on even though he may be gone.

Katie Leininger

Friend