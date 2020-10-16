MICHAEL JOSEPH PEDDICORD Springfield, Mo. Michael Joseph Peddicord, 42, of Springfield, Mo., passed away from a sudden illness on Oct. 8, 2020. Michael was born on July 21, 1978, to Charles and Catherine Peddicord in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Michael learned the ropes running around Keystone with his siblings Cris, Daniel and Patrick. Michael attended high school and played football at Benton Community and later Buena Vista University. He was a die-hard Bobcat and Beaver supporter. During college, he met Kari Klostermann and, in his words, "totally out kicked his coverage." They married on Oct. 4, 2008. Together they had two beautiful girls, Maeve (8) and Elise (6). Michael and Kari had a special place in their heart for Chicago, the city where their journey together began, and where he received his masters degree in sports administration from Northwestern University. His degree led their family to Richmond, Ky., where he served as a general manager for EKU Sports Properties and then later to Springfield, Mo., as the general manager for Missouri State Sports Properties, representing Learfield Sports. Michael and Kari absolutely adored the community in Springfield. They were a dynamic duo who quickly found a circle to love them. They built a beautiful home for their girls and started laying down roots. It was that same community that helped carry Michael when Kari passed away in 2018 due to breast cancer. During Kari's battle with cancer, he tirelessly cared for her and managed to keep life as normal as possible for his girls. An impossible ask for most but something Michael insisted on. Since Kari's passing, Michael has spent his days and nights missing Kari and making sure his girls knew just how loved they are. Michael had a penchant for life, always up for a good time. He loved exploring hole-in-the-wall venues, craft beer, college wrestling, old-school country music, top 10 lists, and most of all, his girls. His quick wit made him the guy you wanted to be around. He was a masterful story teller who was full of laughs. His list of friends is endless and widespread. Michael was fiercely protective of his family and dedicated to provide them with every experience. He leaves behind an army of people who love him. His daughters, Maeve and Elise; parents, Chuck and Cathy Peddicord; sister, Cris (Mike) Bunting; brother, Daniel (Erin) Peddicord; brother, Patrick (Erika) Peddicord; as well as several nieces and nephews and countless friends spanning the country. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kari. While we are devastated at his passing, we are comforted by the fact they are together once more. Graveside services will be held Nov. 7, for immediate family only. Phillips Funeral Home Keystone is taking care of arrangements. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Michael and Kari asked that the girls be cared for by Cris and Mike. A memorial fund has been set up to assist them in raising these two special girls. Donations can be sent via check to Michael and Kari Peddicord Memorial Fund, Great Southern Bank, Attn: Kelly Polonus, 218 S. Glenstone, Springfield, MO 65802. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.