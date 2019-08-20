|
MICHAEL "MIKE" E. KELLY Marion Michael "Mike" E. Kelly, 89, of Marion, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at The Villages in Marion. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with a visitation one hour before at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Father Don Czapla officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Michael E. Kelly was born June 19, 1930, to Jerome and Mary Costigan Kelly in Lawler, Iowa. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. Mike was united in marriage to Marietta "Mary" Martin on Feb. 5, 1955. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Matthew Catholic Church. He retired from his banking career as the manager of the Cedar Rapids Manufacturing Credit Union. Mike and Mary weren't just husband and wife, they were partners in life. After their children were grown, they enjoyed several cruises and travel in the U.S. and Europe. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's robbed Mary of their "Golden Years" but Mike never left her side. Mike enjoyed vegetable gardening, volunteering at Mercy Hospital and was a multiple-gallon blood donor. However, his favorite pastime was attending his grandchildren's school and athletic events. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary; his children, Tom (Lori) Kelly of Omaha, Neb., Steve (Michele) Kelly of Cedar Rapids, Ann Koeppen of Marion and Karen French of Cedar Rapids; son-in-law, Bruce Melick; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many extended family members. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Arlene Kelly; and daughter, Laura Melick. Thanks Dad! We couldn't have asked for a better father. Memorial donations may be directed to the , www.alz.org/iowa, Camp Courageous or the Mercy Hall-Perrine Cancer Center. Online condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019