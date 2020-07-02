MICHAEL KLATT Anamosa A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Anamosa United Methodist Church. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the church. There will be a private family service following the visitation with a public burial at the Antioch Cemetery rural Anamosa. Please sign the online guest book at Goettschonline.com
. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Surviving are his wife, Carrie; three children, Tyler, Trae and Tiffany; his parents, Steve and Chrystal Klatt; his siblings, Eric Klatt and Nicole (Brian) Tenley; his mother-in-law, Regina Smith; and in-laws, Corey (Michelle) Smith and Chris (Kari) Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Mike Smith; and his grandparents, Henry and Charlotte Klatt and Werner and Margaret Bendixen. Michael Gene Klatt was born Sept. 25, 1968, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was the son of Steve and Chrystal (Bendixen) Klatt. He graduated from the Olin High School, with the Class of 1987. He continued his education at AIB in Des Moines, where he graduated in 1989. Mike married Carrie Smith on January 25, 1997 at the Anamosa Methodist Church. The couple lived in Olin for 20-plus years and moved to Anamosa in 2016. Mike was employed at Star Buildings in Monticello for 26 years. He started as a machine operator, then became a supervisor. He was the plant superintendent for a number of years and then finished his career in customer service. Mike enjoyed being a grillmaster. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially his yearly trips to Leech Lake. He was an avid Cubs fan his whole life.