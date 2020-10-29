1/1
Michael L. "Mike" Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL "MIKE" L. BROWN Cedar Rapids Michael "Mike" L. Brown, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at The Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa, following declining health. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Survivors include his father, Ray Brown; children, Angie (James) Pinegar and Dean Sturgeon; stepson, Mark Simmons; grandchildren, Kyle Pinegar, Quinton and Leilah Sturgeon; great-grandchildren, Ivan and Forrest Pinegar; sister, Deb (Bear) Stalkfleet; nephews, Josh and Jesse; niece, Cory; and dear friend, Sherrie Powell. Please view the full obituary and share a memory of Mike at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved