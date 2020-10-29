MICHAEL "MIKE" L. BROWN Cedar Rapids Michael "Mike" L. Brown, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at The Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa, following declining health. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Survivors include his father, Ray Brown; children, Angie (James) Pinegar and Dean Sturgeon; stepson, Mark Simmons; grandchildren, Kyle Pinegar, Quinton and Leilah Sturgeon; great-grandchildren, Ivan and Forrest Pinegar; sister, Deb (Bear) Stalkfleet; nephews, Josh and Jesse; niece, Cory; and dear friend, Sherrie Powell. Please view the full obituary and share a memory of Mike at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
