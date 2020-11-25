MICHAEL JOHN LANG Cedar Rapids Michael John Lang, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer. Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Teahen Funeral Home. Attendance is limited to no more than 15 at a time and all in attendance must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Mike is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan; two sons, Bradley (Tamra) of Cedar Rapids and Daniel of North Liberty; two brothers, Phillip (Sheryl) Lang and Mark (Judith) Lang, both of Cedar Rapids; and two grandchildren, Carson and Scarlett Lang. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mike was born Dec. 14, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Donn and Madge Vale Lang. He attended Erskine School and was a 1964 graduate of Washington High School. He attended North Dakota State University. He and Susan Pettey married on March 21, 1981, in Cedar Rapids. He owned and operated Lang-Way Contracting with his brother, Phil, as drainage tile contractors for more than 40 years. Mike really enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mike and Susan loved taking their grandchildren, then later, the "kids" too, to Lake of the Ozarks, which was a special week for the family for several years. Mike was a wonderful and loving husband, brother, father, papa and friend to many. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hall Perrine Foundation. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.