Michael Lloyd Grow

Michael Lloyd Grow Obituary
MICHAEL LLOYD GROW Hiawatha Michael Lloyd Grow of Hiawatha passed away July 12, 2019, at the age of 64, after a long battle with COPD. Born in Cedar Rapids, Jan. 10, 1955, to Donald and Barbara Grow. He is survived by his sister, Linda; and his children, Jason, Josh, Michelle and Jonathan; grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Nala. His passion for boating, camping, singing and playing guitar made the most fond memories for friends and family. His love for 3 Musketeers and Chocolate M&M blizzards (with extra M&Ms) was nothing in comparison to the love he had for his family and friends. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
