MICHAEL MAHONEY Monticello Michael Mahoney, 66, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Sand Springs, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, where friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Interment is at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Father Paul Baldwin will officiate at the services. Surviving are his daughter, Jessica (Ben) Walker and her family, Quincy, Dora, Bob and Haley; his significant other, Sheila Nolan and her family, Holly (Jeff) Knouse, Jordan, Kourtney Kraus, Shawn (Tiffany) Nolan, Macee and Kaitlyn, Dustin (Amanda) Nolan, Abram and Arianna; and six siblings, Tim, John (Pam), Bill (Lori), Phillip (Lori), Patricia (David) Hooten and Mary Lou (Scott) Wilcox. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Diane and Kathleen; and his best friend, Tim Appleby. Michael Lee Mahoney was born Jan. 12, 1953, at the John McDonald Hospital, Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Dorance and Rosemary McDonell, Mahoney. He graduated from the Monticello Community Schools in 1972. Mike married Barbara Bader on Jan. 29, 1977, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Castle Grove. Mike worked at Spahn & Rose Lumber, Kromminga Motors and McAleer Water Conditioning, and he operated Mahoney Quick Lube. In more recent years he worked for Accent Construction and Bruggeman Lumber. Mike was an avid NASCAR fan and cheered for Kevin Harvick. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends, watching everyone having fun.
Published in The Gazette on July 28, 2019