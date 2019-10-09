|
|
MICHAEL L. MALLY Cedar Rapids 1937 2019 Michael L. Mally of Albuquerque, N.M., died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, peacefully in his home surrounded by loving family and his beloved dog, Daisy. Born on Aug. 2, 1937, Michael was the son of Edward and Esther Mally of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Immediately after his 1955 graduation from Roosevelt High School, Michael joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served proudly at Camp Pendleton, Calif., and in tours in the Far East. Upon return to Iowa, Michael married Dixie Lee Ashley in 1958, and he served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. In 1958, he started a career in retail management working for the WT Grant Co., Red Owl and Wal-Mart. Michael also worked in private security for Pinkerton and Securitas. He and his wife moved more than 19 times throughout his career and in addition to Cedar Rapids, lived in Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and, ultimately, New Mexico. In addition to his love for his country and his family, Michael had many other passions in his life. He was a lover of the great outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. Weekends and vacation memories were created around family, friends and an appetite to enjoy them together outdoors. Michael also loved the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed a game with Dixie at Lambeau Field a decade ago. Michael was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dixie, who passed away in 2018; his parents; sisters, Marie (Richard) Gitt and Patricia (Francis) Peterson; and a brother, Edward Mally Jr.; as well as a niece, Kris (John) Wolfe of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.; and a nephew, Francis "Skip" Peterson of Marion. Michael is survived by his daughter, Deborah (William) Donnelly of Albuquerque; his son, Stephen Mally of Sydney, Australia; granddaughters, Lauralee (Adrian) Archibeque of Cheyenne, Wyo., Mariah Donnelly, Mikayla Donnelly and Savannah Donnelly, all of Albuquerque; and a grandson, Matthew Donnelly, also of Albuquerque; a sister, Sharon Mally of Las Vegas; and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family may visit French Funerals in Albuquerque on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Services with military honors will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Michael will be buried next to his beloved Dixie at Sunset Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service. Should family and friends desire, donations are requested in Michael's memory to Michael J. Fox's Foundation for Parkinson's Research (), Patriot Guard Riders (www.patriotguard.org) or to Animal Humane New Mexico (www.animalhumanenm.org/donate). The family wishes to thank Simplicity Home Care, Alliance Hospice and Home Care, and the many neighbors and friends who have supported them throughout Michael's illness. Please visit our online guest book for Michael at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019