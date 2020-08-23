MICHAEL MCCORMICK North Liberty Michael McCormick, 77, lost his battle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed in to the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are encouraged. He is survived by his wife, Alma McCormick; daughter, Jennifer (Joel) Smith; and granddaughter, Jordyn of North Liberty. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
. A full-length obituary can be read at this site.