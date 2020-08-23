1/1
Michael McCormick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL MCCORMICK North Liberty Michael McCormick, 77, lost his battle with Alzheimer's on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed in to the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are encouraged. He is survived by his wife, Alma McCormick; daughter, Jennifer (Joel) Smith; and granddaughter, Jordyn of North Liberty. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com. A full-length obituary can be read at this site.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved