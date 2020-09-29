MICHAEL SHAWN MCDONALD Cedar Rapids Michael Shawn McDonald, 57, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with diabetes and kidney disease. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Michael is survived by his wife, Kimberly; daughters, Christine (Christopher) Chamberlain and Amanda McDonald, both of Cedar Rapids, Danielle McDonald (Todd Oxley) of Marion and Gabrielle McDonald (Tyler Jacobson) of Urbana; son, Shawn (Katelyn) McDonald of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Addison and Holly Merriback, Abbigail and Olivia Oxley, Thomas and Desiree McDonald; his parents, Donald and Jeanne McDonald of Cedar Rapids; sister, Kathleen Knowlson of Cedar Rapids; brother, Steven McDonald of Cedar Rapids; mother- and father-in-law, Moretta and Larry Eads of Berne, Ind.; and nephew, Gage (Dustin) Knowlson-Pohll of Seattle, Wash. Michael was born July 20, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, to Donald and Jeanne Kurtz McDonald. He graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1981. On March 17, 1988, he married Kimberly Eads. Michael served in the United States Navy from 1981 to 1996. He worked for ADM for many years, retiring in 2015. Michael enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, woodworking and leather working. He loved telling jokes and spending time with his grandchildren. He was known to many as "Mac." Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
