MICHAEL "MIKEY" LEO KRECIOCH Cedar Rapids Michael "Mikey" Leo Krecioch, 44, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully at home surrounded by family, loved ones and his dog, Scooter, on Saturday, Aug. 24 2019. Mikey was an ordained minister. He loved fishing and boating with his Dad and pup Scooter (and Kitty). He dabbled in many areas including welding, fabrication, mechanics, Harleys, RCs, music, video games and biking. His smile was infectious and his free spirit was inspiring. He is survived by his father, Michael S. Krecioch; his mother and stepfather, Martha M. Krecioch and Les Soukup; his sister, Mandi M. Krecioch (Dane Bruce); nephew, Brandis Krecioch; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and various aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Prairie Oak Lodge, located in Squaw Creek Park on Big Bluestem Circle in Marion, IA 52302. In lieu of flowers, donations toward cremation and arrangement expenses would be immensely appreciated.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019