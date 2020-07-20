MICHAEL PATRICK EHLERT Cedar Rapids Michael Patrick Ehlert, 54, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with his family by his side. Mike was born Nov. 17, 1965, to Pat and Kay (Courtney) Ehlert. He attended Linn-Mar High School and Kirkwood Community College. He was a long-time employee of Brecke Mechanical Contractors in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Whether at work or at home, he was dedicated to helping others every day. He is survived by his children, Jordan Ehlert of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Madison Ehlert of Des Moines; mother, Kay Ehlert of Marion, Iowa; and siblings, Missy (Ehlert) Scardina of Batavia, Ill., and Mick Ehlert of Omaha, Neb. He was preceded in death by his father, Pat Ehlert. Services will be held Thursday, July 23, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, with a public visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. A private funeral service and burial at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery will follow. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are encouraged. Donations may be sent to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
