MICHAEL PATRICK KELLY Dyersville Michael Patrick Kelly was peacefully called home at the age of 67, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home in Dyersville, Iowa.
. Burial: Family and upon request only. If you would like to attend, please contact a family member to coordinate. "I have a party scheduled in heaven, and I want everybody to be there." Mike was born on Nov. 15, 1953, in New Hampton, Iowa, alongside his twin brother, Pat, to Leo and Genevieve Kelly as the fifth of eight children. Growing up, Mike observed the work ethic of his father and the Catholic faith of his mother – critical values that Mike heavily leaned into throughout his life. At a young age, Mike had great conviction and purpose – he prayed for four things: (1) to travel the world, (2) to have a large family, (3) to start a family business and (4) to know Truth. God's grace certainly poured over Mike throughout his life, and his prayers were answered. Mike graduated from the University of Northern Iowa; while attending, he met his wife, Gloria. Mike and Gloria married in 1976, and welcomed their first child the following year. Mike joined the U.S. Air Force in 1978, where he served as a C-130 navigator for eight years. During this time, Mike and Gloria traveled around the world and were blessed with four more children. Mike left the military to start a new chapter – in 1986, he and two of his brothers started a technology business called Circle Computer Resources (CCR) in Cedar Rapids. Mike and Gloria welcomed their sixth child; soon after, Mike rediscovered his Catholic faith. Mike moved his family to Dyersville to dwell in the shadows of the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier and to ensure Catholic education for his children. While in Dyersville, Mike and Gloria had five more children, whom he lovingly dubbed as the second batch. God fulfilled Mike's prayers in His perfect way while Mike's feet treaded on this earth – he saw the world while serving in the military; loved 11 children and 27 grandchildren (and counting); built a successful business where many of his children work; and found as much truth as the human boundaries can comprehend, revealed through the Catholic faith. Given God's grace, Mike's final prayer has been fulfilled – to know Truth in its totality while bathing in God's infinite love. Today, Mike is preparing for the party he promised. Survivors are his wife, Gloria (Engelmann); his children, Sean (Mary), Seth (Jana), Shea (Emily), Marie (Brandon), Katherine (Peter), Michelle (Christian), Theresa, Joseph (Miriam, engaged), Elizabeth, Veronica, and Patrick; his grandchildren, Philomena, Sean, Anthony, Cassidy, Damien, Claire, Augustine, Felicity and Annika (Sean); Connor, Gavin and Bryna (Seth); Oliver, Finnian and Cora (Shea); Matthew, Lincoln, Leah and Abby (Marie); Rachel, Peter, Grace, Natalie, Angela and Jacob (Katherine); and Zoey and Killian (Michelle); his siblings, Kathleen, Kevin, Nelly (Randy), Patrick, Maryellen and Christopher (Brenda); his aunt, Fran; Gloria's siblings, Mark and Vicki; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased are his parents, Leo and Genevieve; his parents-in-law, Victor and Irene; his brother, Timothy; sister-in-law, Lynne (Kevin); and nieces, Kelly and Heather (Kathy). Donations: The5truths.org
