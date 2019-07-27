|
MICHAEL PATRICK MCNULTY Cedar Rapids Michael Patrick McNulty, 59, of Cedar Rapids, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 18, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, to David and Diane (Darragh) McNulty. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Julie (King); his son, Ryan McNulty of Newton; his daughter, Courtney (Alex) Readnour and grandchildren Teagan and Finnegan Readnour of Cedar Rapids: his mother, Diane (McNulty) Stone (Tom) of Apache Junction, Ariz.; brother, Jeffrey McNulty of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and sister, Erin Ramirez of Lone Tree, Colo.; uncle, William McNulty of Williamsburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His father, David McNulty, preceded him in death in 2009. Mike attended schools in Marion and Alburnett and in 1981 he joined the U.S. Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the drums and skydiving. His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren. He would light up at the mention of their names. Mike was a manager at American Bottling in Ottumwa and sales manager at Greg's Lawn Care. Most recently, he managed Westdale Bowling Center. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at American Legion Post 298, 625 31st St., Marion, IA 52302. All are welcome. Memorial contributions may be given to Julie McNulty, or only if you wish.
Published in The Gazette on July 27, 2019