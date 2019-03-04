MICHAEL PECINOVSKY Walker Michael Pecinovsky, 69, of Walker, Iowa, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Northbrook Manor Care Center, Cedar Rapids. Mass of the Resurrection will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Walker. Visitation will be held 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Lourdes, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Mike was born Aug. 15, 1949, in Cresco, Iowa, to Benjamin and Ruth (Goetz) Pecinovsky. He graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids. He worked for 34 years in food service at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mike loved being outside, keeping the yard neat and tidy, and he enjoyed working with wood. Mike is survived by his siblings, Susan (Kenny) Popelar of Walker, Robert (Marjorie) Pecinovsky of Rowley, Mary (Bob) Wigfall of Las Vegas, Dean Pecinovsky of Walker, Debra (August) Stephenson of Robins, Barbara (Marc) Clark of Shellsburg and John (Jeannie) Pecinovsky of Cedar Rapids; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; as well as his beloved dog, Ben. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Ruth; as well as his nephew, Joshua Pecinovsky. Memorials may be directed to Mount Mercy University. Please share a memory of Mike at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary