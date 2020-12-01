1/1
Michael Pernicka
MICHAEL E. PERNICKA Cedar Rapids Michael E. Pernicka, 50, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home in Cedar Rapids surrounded by his loving family. The family has asked no services will be held at this time. Michael worked for 23 years for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 125. Michael is survived by his parents, Eugene and Barbara Pernicka of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his sister, Amy (Kyle Kubite) Pernicka of Cedar Rapids; and his nieces, Keely and Alivia Pernicka, both of Cedar Rapids. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jacob and Christy Pernicka and Paul and Frances White. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
