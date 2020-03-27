|
|
MICHAEL R. "MIKE" EALY Cedar Rapids Michael R. "Mike" Ealy, 75, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at ManorCare in Cedar Rapids. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family with arrangements. Mike was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Adaza, Iowa, the son of Wayne and Bernice (Lorranie) Ealy. On Sept. 24, 1994, Mike was united in marriage to Karen Krukow, blending their families. Karen passed away in 2011. Mike worked at Wilson's Packing House for 23 years and Cedar Rapids Conveying at ADM for 20 years. He loved the outdoors and traveling. Mike enjoyed NASCAR, boating, camping trips and being with his family. Survivors include his children, David (Donna) Ealy of Alburnett, Jill Avarado of Texas, Kristy Sowell and Jackie Cates, both of Arkansas; stepchildren, Kathy (Dale) Claussen of Bettendorf, Iowa, Sherry (Arlyn) Bonneur of Morrison, Ill., Cindy Connell of Dewitt and Dwayne (Kathy) Hartz of Dewitt; siblings, Marlene Swanson, Colleen (Russ) Levins, Susie Cavros, Joy Tiernan, Julie (Paul) Morton, Ted (Penny) Ealy and Marty (Lisa) Ealy; and many grand and great-grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Ealy; parents, Wayne and Bernice Ealy; and siblings, Carolyn Hill, Vicki Garouette, Dennis Ealy and Tommy Ealy. Please share a memory of Mike at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020