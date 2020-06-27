MICHAEL RAY HORNING Shellsburg Michael Ray Horning, 67, of Shellsburg, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at home. Mike was born Nov. 28, 1952, to George and Maxine (Davenport) Horning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Marion High School and completed his AA degree at Kirkwood Community College. His number came up in the last draft lottery, and he entered the U.S. Army in 1972. Michael met Sherrie Flavel while stationed in Germany. On Nov. 21, 1976, they married in Urbana, Iowa. Mike worked as a mechanic, first on conveyor machines, then diesel engines, then motor homes. He was an artist and thinker. He loved jazz, blues, and rock music turned up LOUD. He knew the names of all the actors in the old movies. He read a ton and was awed by the workings of the universe. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sherrie of Shellsburg; children, Jade (Marc Cashman) Horning of Des Moines, Morgan (William Griffin) Horning of Denton, Texas, and Adam (April Hoffman) Horning of Iowa City; siblings, Bobette Trimble, Nancy (Greg) Hapgood, Gale (Bea) Horning, Jana (Paul) Seifferlein, Wendy Arnold and Nona Cummings; sister-in-law, Linda Horning; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Marlene, Georgia, Carol, Judy, Jack, Bobby and Jay. Per Mike's wishes, no service will be held. In his memory, we invite you to find some small way to stick it to the man, whoever the man may be to you. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.