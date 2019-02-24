MICHAEL RAYMOND MEANEY Waterloo Michael Raymond Meaney, 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Friendship Village. He was born July 13, 1925, in Lissycasey County, Clare, Ireland, the son of Simon and Teresa McGrath Meaney. He married Mercedes Murphy on Oct. 25, 1952, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. Michael was employed with Iowa Public Service/MidAmerican Energy for 36 years, retiring in 1988. He was president and treasurer for his local union, 944 IBEW, and also served on the United Way board. Survivors include his wife, Mercedes of Waterloo; four sons, David Meaney of Cedar Rapids, Mike Jr. (Kay) of Waterloo, Tom (Nancy) Meaney of South Elgin, Ill., and Philip (Lisa) Meaney of Cedar Rapids; four daughters, Maria Moothart of Cedar Rapids, Mercedes (Bruce) Hayes of Cedar Rapids, Grace (Dr. Troy) Ivey of Waverly and Sheila (Jason) Richter of Cedar Falls; 21 grandchildren, Dr. Christopher (Elizabeth) Moothart, Sarah Moothart, Elizabeth (Patrick) Tomka, BJ (Michelle) Meaney, Trish (Roberto) Cruz, Morgan Meaney, Catie (Hunter) Scott, Lt. Shawn Meaney, Nicholas (CJ) Hayes, Lucas Hayes, Zachary (Beth) Hayes, Catie Ivey, Michael Ivey, Bobby (Mary Rose) Ivey, Emily Ivey, Ryan Meaney, Kayla Meaney, Kyle Meaney, Tyler Meaney, Alexis (Nate) Buss and CJ Richter; 10 great-grandchildren, Wren Moothart, Delaney and Evelyn Tomka, Gabriel, Brendan and Lauren Meaney, Phoebe Scott, and Caleb, Garrett and Dylan Hayes; a brother, Thomas (Mary) Meaney of County Cork, Ireland; and a brother-in-law, James Daly of Ennis, County Clare. He was preceded in death by two infant children, Sean Patrick and Faith Rachel; two brothers, James (Anne) Meaney and Bernie (Emily) Meaney; three sisters, Peggy (Jim) Naughton, Irene (Sonny) Browne and Celine Daly; and a son-in-law, Dr. William "Bill" Moothart. Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 2 p.m. rosary and 4 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also will be one hour prior to services Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary