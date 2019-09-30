|
|
MICHAEL REGAN WAITE Iowa City Michael Regan Waite, 69, of Iowa City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, due to heart failure and complications from diabetes. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, where a time of sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Survivors include his wife, Wendae of Iowa City; his father, Richard (Bonnie) Waite; his siblings, Gloria (Henry) Hutto, Marcia (Sonny) Crow and Greg Waite; and many extended family members. A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019