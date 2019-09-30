Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Michael Regan Waite Obituary
MICHAEL REGAN WAITE Iowa City Michael Regan Waite, 69, of Iowa City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, due to heart failure and complications from diabetes. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, where a time of sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Survivors include his wife, Wendae of Iowa City; his father, Richard (Bonnie) Waite; his siblings, Gloria (Henry) Hutto, Marcia (Sonny) Crow and Greg Waite; and many extended family members. A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
