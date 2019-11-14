|
MICHAEL RICHARD BEIMER Mount Vernon Michael Richard Beimer, 72, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, died at home on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, No. 16, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial: Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Survivors include his wife, Julie; sons, Jonathan Beimer of Central City, Christopher Beimer of Waverly and Thomas (Kelsey) Beimer of Marion; four stepchildren, Thomas, Kathy, Lew and Susan; grandchildren, Reiley Dorgan, Lilian Beimer, William Beimer, Hoyt Beimer, Sophie Beimer and Addison Beimer; siblings, Kathy (Tom) Heffernan of Williamsburg, Va. Brian Beimer of Magnolia, Texas, and Deb-i Beimer of Fort Madison; and so many friends, including special family friend, Terry German. Mike was born Jan. 3, 1947 in Fort Madison, the son of Richard and Doris (Malin) Beimer. After high school, he attended the University of Northern Iowa, majoring in art. Mike then served a short time in the U.S. Navy, before taking over the family auto service station, Winke's, in Fort Madison. Mike married Mary Poole in 1981, and was blessed with three sons. They later divorced. He sold the business in 1986. Mike went on to work for the Iowa Small Business Center and was a graduate assistant at Western Illinois University while attending college. He earned a bachelor's in business from Iowa Wesleyan College in May of 1987, and a master of public administration from Western Illinois University in December of 1987. On the day of his graduation, he was offered the city clerk and city administrator position in Mount Vernon and began work Jan. 3, 1988. For the next 28 years, he served with steady leadership before retiring Jan. 3, 2016. Mike left his mark on many community projects. He will be remembered for his ability to work with city leadership and citizens to find solutions and think toward the future growth of Mount Vernon. From the new fire station to new parks to improving the water system, you can see his fingerprints just about everywhere in town. Mike was most proud of working with REM Iowa to create housing and training opportunities for people with disabilities. He also was very proud of earning his doctorate in management and administration from Columbia Public University in 1993. He dedicated his life to public service through many additional hours of continuing education and training. Mike was the 33rd person in the world to achieve the master of municipal clerk certification. On May 12, 2008, he married Julie (Alsbury) Valencia in the Smokey Mountains. They enjoyed many wonderful years together, especially time spent in the Black Hills, Door County, Wis., and Branson, Mo. Mike was well regarded for his knowledge of military firearms and related gear from the Civil War, and both world wars. He also enjoyed photography and loved all dogs. Some of his most memorable times were spent with his boys at the farm where they would hunt, camp and enjoy the nature. Mike truly always was a kindhearted and humble man. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society, Phi Sigma Alpha, National Political Science Society, American Legion and was a 32nd degree master mason. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sue Nelson and Melissa Auwaerter; and his beloved chocolate lab, Rowley. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your support and memories with Mike's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019