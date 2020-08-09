MICHAEL "MIKIE" RICHARD MAST Manchester Michael "Mikie" Richard Mast, 23, of Manchester, formerly of Earlville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A private family graveside service took place on April 20. In honor of his 24th birthday, a celebration of Mikie's life will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 14, at Hopkinton Cemetery, in Hopkinton. Following the celebration, the family will greet friends and family from 12:30 p.m. at their home located at 2456 190th Ave., in Manchester. A second celebration will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. at the cemetery. Following that celebration, the family will continue to greet friends and family from 6:30 p.m. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, is assisting the family with arrangements.



