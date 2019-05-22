Home

MICHAEL D. ROBERTS Iowa City Michael D. Roberts, 71, of Iowa City, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. No services will be held, per the family wishes. Michael was born Jan. 17, 1948, in California, the son of George and Elsie (Nolan) Roberts. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a master's degree in fine arts. Michael met Connie Westvig while in college. They were united in marriage July 11, 1975. He spent his life doing what he loved most, drawing and painting. Michael is survived by his wife, Connie; two daughters, Margaret Roberts of Iowa City and Elizabeth (Garrett) Stettler of the United Kingdom; four brothers, Joe (Pat) Roberts of Steamboat Springs, Colo., John (Lenora) Roberts of Corvallis, Ore., Robert Roberts of Corvallis and Charles (Joy) Roberts of Eagle, Idaho; and extended family. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, David and George Roberts. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2019
