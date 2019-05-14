MICHAEL EDWARD RUEDY Anamosa Michael Edward Ruedy, 66, of Anamosa, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Cedar Hill Community Church with a visitation one hour before the service. Inurnment will be a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is caring for Michael and his family. Michael Edward Ruedy was born June 29, 1952, the son of Jim and Faye (Trantanella) Ruedy. He was united in marriage to Carol Nelson in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 25, 1993. Michael worked as a district manager in the insurance industry for several years before retiring. In his earlier years, he enjoyed being a gymnast, dancer, playing handball and other sports, in his later years, he enjoyed golfing, watching golf, reading and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother. Left to cherish Michael's memories are his wife, Carol Ruedy of Anamosa; his two children, Michelle Ruedy and Dawn Ruedy, both of Minneapolis, Minn.; stepchildren, Todd Boone of Anamosa and Michelle Smith of Tipton; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to the Anamosa Care Center in Michael's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019