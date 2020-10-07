MICHAEL S. "MIKE" MILLER Cedar Rapids Michael S. "Mike" Miller, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, after a long illness. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Mike, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Mike was born on March 2, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Stefan and Helena (Madjeski) Miller. He graduated from Prairie High School. Mike was united in marriage to Janice Marie Walters on Feb. 12, 1988, in Cedar Rapids. He previously owned and operated Miller Wood Shop in Swisher, Iowa. Mike also worked as a carpenter with Ken Johnson Construction. He was a member of the United Sheet Metal Workers of America Local Union No. 1 until his retirement in 2010. Mike enjoyed golfing and fishing, and especially enjoyed the camaraderie and friendship on special fishing trips to Canada. Survivors include his daughter, Tina Chittick of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Richard (Margaret) Miller, Harry Miller, Diane (Robert) Groundwater, Lily (Jim) Zika and Steven Miller, all of Cedar Rapids; seven nephews; four nieces; his Yorkie dog, Olivia; Devon Rex cats, Walker Texas Ranger and James Trivette; and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice Miller, in 2006; parents, Stefan and Helena Miller; sister, Helen Tobias; and brothers, Edwin Miller, Robert Miller and Charles Miller. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please share a memory of Mike at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
