MICHAEL "MIKE" SCOVILLE JR. Cedar Rapids Michael "Mike" Scoville Jr. died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids because of heart complications. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Fr. Mark Murphy presiding. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. A luncheon will follow at the church. Interment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, with a graveside prayer service. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Mike was truly proud of the fact he was born in Paris, France, while his parents lived there, serving in the U.S. Navy. Soon after birth, Mike and family moved to Woodbridge, Va. He often talked about his dad working at the Pentagon and his mom working at Riggs National Bank. At a young age, the family moved back to Mason City, Iowa, where they resided for many years. Mike attended grade school in Mason City, and later lived at a number of group homes and residential facilities, including Penn Center in Delhi, Iowa, and most recently REM Iowa in Cedar Rapids. He actively worked a number of jobs over the years, including newspaper delivery, recycling centers, Goodwill, Fareway, and most recently, REM Developmental Services. Mike had many interests and hobbies. He especially treasured his trips to Camp Courageous over the years. He was a member of the Lions Club with his dad. He was an avid and strong bowler. He loved cars, especially hot rods and classic cars. He also was a big music fan, and especially enjoyed listening to country music and Elvis. On game day, Mike would be the first to tell you the Kernels, Hawkeyes or Vikings won, and enjoyed attending many sporting events over the years with his family. He loved participating in Special Olympics events, including golf, bowling, shotput, long jump, track and basketball. Mike had a strong bond with his family and leaves behind his best friend and loving brother, Melvin (Nichole) Scoville; and his cherished niece, Allison. Mike also had many happy and fond memories of his childhood and leaves behind his aunt, Jeanette Kloberdanz; uncle, Dr. Darrell Fisher (Susan); as well as love in his heart for his many cousins. He also loved his extended Bourdeaux family, spending many weekends and holidays with them. Mike would oftentimes share memories of loved ones who preceded him in death, especially his father, Michael Raymond Patrick Scoville, and his mother, Marilyn Ruth Scoville. Mike also loved and often missed his grandma, Ruth Fisher; grandpa, Irv Fisher; uncle, Bill Kloberdanz; and his baby niece, Melanie Scoville. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Penn Center and REM Iowa for their love and attentiveness toward Mike. He was well loved by both staff and fellow residents. Mike will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He always had a big smile on his face and you could count on him to happily greet you at the door. We look forward to his happy greeting in heaven. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in Mike's memory to Camp Courageous at campcourageous.org/honor-memorial-gift. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019