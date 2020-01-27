|
|
MICHAEL SHADY GEORGE Cedar Rapids Michael Shady George, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. George Eastern Orthodox Church, where there will be a Trisagion service at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. George Eastern Orthodox Church in Cedar Rapids, officiated by Father Fred Shaheen. Burial will follow at St. George Cemetery with military honors. Michael was born Aug. 1, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Shady and Bahea (Abodeely) George. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958. Michael enjoyed his time in the Navy and greatly enjoyed traveling the world during his service to his country. He worked in sales in various businesses in Cedar Rapids. Michael was an active member of St. George Eastern Orthodox Church in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed boating, traveling, trains, french fries, Saturday morning breakfast gang and spending time with his family. Michael will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Michael is survived by his children, Bret (Michelle) George, children Mikyla and Avery of Missoula, Mont.; and Chris George, children Caleb and Tessa of Cedar Rapids; and Stephen Bonney of Tennessee; a brother, Nick (Cheryl) George of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Sandy (Fares) Issa of Cedar Rapids; significant other, Sylvia Stephens of Cedar Rapids; as well as many loving extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Andrew George. The family would like to thank Sylvia Stephens and Jay McAtee for their love, support and tender care given to Michael. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. George Scholarship Fund: www.stgeorgecedarrapids.org/scholarships. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020