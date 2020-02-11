|
MICHAEL P. SHELSKY Tipton Michael P. Shelsky, 66, of Tipton, entered eternity on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Mike was born March 23, 1953, in Westfield, Mass., the son of Robert and Norah Thorpe Shelsky. Mike graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1971 and served his country in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. Mike worked in facility management for the University of Iowa for many years. Mike was united in marriage to Connie Rose Grothusen Zearley on July 18, 1997, in Tipton. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Tipton. Mike is survived by his wife, Connie of Tipton; sons, Jason Shelsky and Robert Shelsky, both of St. Louis, and J.J. (Jamie) Zearley; daughter, Jennifer Wick of Solon; sisters, Kathy (Tony) Cecena and Dawn; his brother, Robert Shelsky; and his 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020