Michael Steven Dmitruk


1942 - 2019
Michael Steven Dmitruk Obituary
MICHAEL STEVEN DMITRUK Cedar Rapids Michael Steven Dmitruk, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Dennis and Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. As per his wishes, private family services will be held at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Michael was born March 15, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Henry and Florence (Hunter) Dmitruk. Michael is survived by his sister, Pauline Baker (Walter Daniels) of Garden City, Mich.; a special niece, Lisa Pike; and other nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Dmitruk; and two nieces, Carolyn Huber and Christine Rosinski. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
