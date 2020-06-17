MICHAEL "MIKE" TECHAU Center Point Michael "Mike" Techau, 68, of Center Point, Iowa, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa, surrounded by his family. The family will greet friends for a drive-up visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, in front of Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Public visitation will follow inside the funeral home from 3 to 7 p.m. in Friday. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Center Point-Urbana Middle School gymnasium, 613 Summit St., Center Point. Burial will follow at the Center Point Cemetery. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Mike was born the son of Priscilla "Perk" (McNiel) and Robert Techau on June 27, 1951, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Center Point High School, with the Class of 1969. After high school, Mike attended a mortuary school for several months and also received his associate degree in paramedic specialty from Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids. Mike worked for Ford Remanufacturing Co. for several years. Among Mike's endeavors, he worked as a real estate agent and became owner/operator of the 150 Gulf Truck Stop for several years. He was proud to be an EMT-paramedic and later the CEO of Center Point Regional Ambulance Service, where he dedicated his life to serving the community for more than 40 years. Mike was a member of the Linn County EMS Association, the Linn County 911 Board and Center Point-Washington Township Fire Agency. Mike and Julie Koranda were married on Nov. 26, 1983, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Urbana. Two daughters were born to them, Sara and Rachel. Mike was a wonderful caring dad and grandfather to his daughters and family. He was the jokester in the family and we will all certainly miss his sarcasm and dry wit. Summers were spent boating at the cabin at Delhi and gathered around the backyard pool with his family. He was delighted in seeing the next generation of grandkids enjoying themselves; they will all miss their "Pool Grandpa" very much. Mike will be remembered as a hard-working, dedicated and loving man. Mike is survived by his wife, Julie; daughters, Sara (Andy) Berns and Rachel (Adam) Ballard; four grandchildren, Aiden and Irie Berns and Carson and Rylie Ballard; siblings, Sharon (Jerry) De Penning and Bob (Ann) Techau; nephews, Jeremy De Penning, Jody De Penning, Brett Techau and Christopher Koranda; uncle, Pat McNiel; cousins, Alan, David and Kevin Techau, Diane Hanson, Amy Techau, Gary and Larry McNiel; very special cousin, Debby Nickerson; beloved cat, Oliver; and his second family, the crew at Center Point Regional Ambulance Service. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; several uncles and aunts; and his cherished miniature dachshund, Emma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Center Point Regional Ambulance Service. Please share a memory of Mike at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.