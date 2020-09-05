MICHAEL "MIKE" THEODORE AMENT Richland Michael "Mike" Theodore Ament, 74, of Richland, died Sept. 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established and cards may be mailed to Linna Ament, 500 W Moffett St., Richland, IA 52585. Mike was born Aug. 7, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Edward Theodore and Hilda Ruth (Meeks) Ament. He married Linna Sue Sheraden on July 22, 1967. Mike worked seven years as a mechanic at Glenn's Shell Station (owned by his brother), 16 years as a welder for P&H, 9 1/2 years as restaurant owner of Mikes Prairie Home and 16 years as janitor at Fairfield Community School District. He loved being outside either fishing, gardening or landscaping. Mike loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and also refinishing and building furniture. He was known for his ornery sense of humor. Mike will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Linna; his children, Todd (Rachel) Ament of Ollie and Kelly (Alan) Townsend of North Liberty; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Kurth of North English; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Glenn and Richard; two sisters, Juanita and Judy; and one niece and one nephew. Online condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com
.