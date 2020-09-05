1/1
Michael Theodore "Mike" Ament
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL "MIKE" THEODORE AMENT Richland Michael "Mike" Theodore Ament, 74, of Richland, died Sept. 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established and cards may be mailed to Linna Ament, 500 W Moffett St., Richland, IA 52585. Mike was born Aug. 7, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Edward Theodore and Hilda Ruth (Meeks) Ament. He married Linna Sue Sheraden on July 22, 1967. Mike worked seven years as a mechanic at Glenn's Shell Station (owned by his brother), 16 years as a welder for P&H, 9 1/2 years as restaurant owner of Mikes Prairie Home and 16 years as janitor at Fairfield Community School District. He loved being outside either fishing, gardening or landscaping. Mike loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and also refinishing and building furniture. He was known for his ornery sense of humor. Mike will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Linna; his children, Todd (Rachel) Ament of Ollie and Kelly (Alan) Townsend of North Liberty; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Kurth of North English; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Glenn and Richard; two sisters, Juanita and Judy; and one niece and one nephew. Online condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield
203 S. Main
Fairfield, IA 52556
(641) 472-4116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved