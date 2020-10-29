MICHAEL V. HARNEY Iowa City Michael V. Harney, 67, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2020, at UIHC. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service. Father Jeff Belger will officiate. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The funeral service on Friday may be viewed by joining the Zoom link under the Tribute Wall on Michael's obituary page at www.lensingfuneral.com
. Because of the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Thank you. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation, www.facf.org
. Michael was born Jan. 17, 1953, in Iowa City, the son of Vincent and Marguerite (Dostal) Harney. He was a graduate of Iowa City City High School. On Oct. 31, 1970, Michael married Marsha Toczylowski. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this Saturday. Michael was a sheet metal worker and was a proud member of Local 263. He was a member of the U.S. Parachute Association, liked to hunt, collect baseball cards, loved animals, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes supporter. Michael is survived by his wife, Marsha, and their three children, Shane (Kris) Harney of Aurora, Ore., Stacey (Cameron) Driscoll of Redding, Calif., and Travis (Krista) Harney of Marion, Iowa; six grandchildren, Maddi, Adilyn, Chloe, Kayley, Myles and Gavin; his siblings, Lawrence of Iowa City, Victoria (Mike) Phillips of Plainview, Texas, Joyce (Steven) Carroll of Iowa City and Janet Harney (Edward Boyles) of Alexandria, Va.; sister-in-law, Soni Harney of Iowa City; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Philip. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
.