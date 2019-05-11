|
MICHAEL W. CUMMINGS Iowa City Michael W. Cummings, 69, of Iowa City, passed away May 9, 2019, at Mercy Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Father Gary Beckman will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, where a time of sharing will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice, Mercy Hospice or Fraternal Order of Eagles 695. For a full obituary and online condolences for the family, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2019