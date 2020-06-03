Michael Walton
MICHAEL E. WALTON Cedar Rapids Michael E. Walton, 67, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Private services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A livestream of the service can be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/33122775 at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6. Please see www.gazette.com or www.cedarmemorial.com for the complete obituary previously published.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
